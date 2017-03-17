Golfers complain of subpar conditions at county-owned course

People who use the Sugar Creek Golf Course say conditions there are not up to par. (SOURCE: WGCL)

There’s something driving Larry Anderson crazy: he says Sugar Creek Golf Course on Bouldercrest Road in DeKalb County is not up to par.

“Here, when you get on the greens you’re punished. I mean you’re frustrated. You hit a ball and it might go up, it might go left, it might go right,” Anderson said.

Not only are the greens in bad shape, so are the bunkers, bridges and dozens of golf carts.

Drake Barber blames DeKalb County for contracting with Cornerstone Golf Partners to manage and maintain the course.

“For too long, the condition of this course has gone down,” Barber said. “When you see our creeks filled with trash, grass at times has not been cut, people have lost balls right in the middle of the fairway.”

“The public deserves to get what it’s paying for. We’re paying taxes in this county for the county to take care of this,” Anderson said.

The golfers said the course has been neglected and subpar conditions are also impacting nearby property values.

“It is clearly in breach of its contract and I think county personnel recognized that,” Anderson said.

Within days of calling out the county, DeKalb officials agreed to reevaluate their contract with cornerstone and begin making immediate improvements.

“We’re delighted that we’ve gotten a response. A lot of times people think the government is the enemy and a lot of times they’re right, but in this particular case it seems like you have someone in government who wants to do the right thing,” Anderson said.

CBS46 contacted Cornerstone but they would not comment and told us to reach out to the DeKalb County. Officials there plan to repair the greens, remove the debris and repair the sprinkler system in the coming days.

