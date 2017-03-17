Former Braves pitcher victim of car burglary outside gym; gun stolen

Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker reacts just prior to being pulled from the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning in Atlanta, Friday, May 5, 2000. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Former Atlanta Braves Pitcher John Rocker is the latest to fall victim to a crime trend taking place outside metro Atlanta gyms.

Rocker's .357 Colt Python pistol along with 50 rounds of ammunition were stolen from his 2013 black Dodge Ram 1500 parked outside the LA Fitness on Holcombe Bridge Road on Monday, March 13.

In addition to the gun, the thieves also stole a money clip and several debit cards from the vehicle.

Crime trend apparently targeting people inside gyms

Conyers Police said they were dealing with a similar crime in that city in late February. Three people are alleged to have stolen credit cards from inside cars outside two LA Fitness locations across the city.

After stealing the cards, they are alleged to have used them at a Kroger, Krispy Kreme and a Best Buy store in Snellville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta with tips at (404) 577-TIPS.

