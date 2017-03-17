PD: Educator shot by husband in Auburn grocery store parking lot

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local authorities are investigating after they said a husband shot and killed his wife outside a grocery store in Auburn, GA.

According to police, Darrin Russell, 50, and his wife Dorothy Russell, 51, were involved in a domestic dispute in the Ingles parking lot on Atlanta Highway on Friday. Dorothy Russell, who was listed as a paraprofessional at Auburn Elementary, was found shot to death inside her vehicle.

GBI said when an officer arrived on the scene, they found her inside the car with a gunshot wound. They said Darrin Russell was seen leaving the area, and was located about an hour later by Barrow County Sheriff's Office Deputies.

He has been charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to help authorities investigate the incident.

