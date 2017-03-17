Educator among suspects in $6M narcotics bust

The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police have apprehended a man accused in the fatal shooting of a woman in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Waffle House.More >
A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London early Monday morning, killing one man and injuring 10 people in what police are investigating as a terrorist incident.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
A tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico at some point this week.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
