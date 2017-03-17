Educator among suspects in $6M narcotics bust

Monica Brito, left, and Karla Alvarez were arrested in what authorities said was a drug raid at a home in Hall County on March 16, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Authorities in Hall County said they found guns and drugs at a home there. (SOURCE: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A middle school girl's soccer coach was among those arrested after authorities in Hall county busted what they said was a $6 million narcotics ring.

Karla Alvarez coaches at Chestatee Middle School Academy and is also a teacher there since 2015. Alvarez was arrested along with Monica Brito during a raid at a home on Crawford Oaks Drive in Hall County on Thursday after a multi-agency investigation.

When authorities with the Hall County MANS task force arrived at the Crawford drive home they found 61 kilos of cocaine, 1 kilo of heroin and 2 semi-automatic assault rifles.

Brito and Alvarez were also at the home, but authorities said they're looking for one more suspect. Ricardo Brito is sought on charges of trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to distribute and two counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

School officials said they are conducting an internal investigation and are in the process of notifying parents, faculty and staff of Alvarez's arrest but deferred comments on the arrest to the sheriff's office.

Hall county officials said the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending. Anyone with information regarding Ricardo Brito's whereabouts is encouraged to call Hall County authorities at 770-536-8812 or 770-531-6907.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.