Hall County warns of rabid raccoon found in Gainesville

Authorities said a rabid racoon was found near Young Rd in Gainesville on March 17, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Hall County officials are warning animal owners to be on the lookout and vaccinate their animals against rabies after two rabies-positive animals were found.

Officials said the raccoon contacted a dog along Young Rd. in Gainesville in the third confirmed case of rabies in 2017.

After the incident between the raccoon and dog along Young Road, authorities said the animal was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab-Virology section in Decatur for testing, where the test came back positive.

Animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their domesticated pets for rabies. Vaccines are available at the Hall County Animal Shelter for $10 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1688 Barber Rd, Gainesville.

Authorities said they'll post signs in the area where the raccoon was found. Anyone who sees an animal acting abnormally in the area should contact Hall County Animal services at 770-531-6830 or, after hours, dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.