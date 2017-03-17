Two hospitalized after fight leads to shooting near Clarkston gas station

Two people were sent to the hospital after a fight led to a shooting at a gas station in Clarkston.

DeKalb County officials said the two people, who were shot Friday evening, were transported to Grady Hospital after police arrived on the scene around 9:40 p.m. One of the two people was transported with critical injuries, while the other person's injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police said an argument led one of the people shot to punch a man in the face. They said the man who was punched then opened fire on the other person. The third person who was also shot was caught in the crossfire when they tried to break up the fight.

Police said they're reviewing surveillance video of the shooting, but it's grainy. They said they're going to try to pull it from the system at the station and other businesses in the area to review later.

Police have not yet provided details on the gunman and said they weren't sure whether the shooter left the area on foot or in a car.

