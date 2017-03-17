PD: Woman missing from hospital suffers from mental illness

Justin Simmons was the subject of a Mattie's Call on March 17, 2017. (SOURCE: Clayton County Police)

Police in Clayton County said they are looking for a woman who suffers from mental illness after she went missing from a hospital.

Authorities said Justina Simmons, 28, was last seen leaving Anchor Hospital on Upper Riverdale Road on Thursday, March 16.

Simmons suffers from extreme paranoia and schizo-affective disorder and can be extremely verbally abusive, police said.

Simmons is described as a black woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hospital gown with a gray Georgia Bulldogs sweatshirt pulled over it.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

