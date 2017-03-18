French police: man tried to seize weapon at airport, killed

Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >