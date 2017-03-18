Man fleeing scene of officer-involved shooting killed after crashing vehicle

One person is dead after crashing his vehicle fleeing the scene of an early-morning officer-involved shooting in College Park.

CBS46 has learned that the shooting happened near the Baby Grand Piano Bar on Old National Highway.

According to police, an officer responded to the scene after a call regarding a person struck by a vehicle. The officer arrived at the location and saw the vehicle in question fleeing the scene. The officer, along with a security guard, shot at the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle continued down the road and crashed just a short distance away from the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Grady Hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 29-year-old Willie Ivy III.

The condition of the person struck by the vehicle that led to the initial call is unknown at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to the GBI.

Lots of police activity at Old National and Godby road. McDonald's has been blocked off with overturned car. I'm working to get more info pic.twitter.com/1p83RId1gm — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) March 18, 2017

Here's a daylight look at the overturned car in Mcdonalds parking lot. pic.twitter.com/XgOwTfCJMJ — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) March 18, 2017

