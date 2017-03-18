Blue Buffalo recalls canned dog food

Blue Buffalo Company has announced the recall of a brand of canned dog food that when ingested, could lead to vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing.

The company is recalling BLUE Wilderness® Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs because due to elevated levels of beef thyroid hormones, causing increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

The product contains the UPC code of 840243101153 and has a best buy date of June 7, 2019, which can be found on the bottom of the can.

The canned food was distributed nationally and no other Blue Buffalo products are impacted.

If your pet has consumed the product listed above and has exhibited any of these symptoms, please discontinue feeding and contact your veterinarian. Consumers can take the food back to where they bought it for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.