Police search for suspect in Clarkston double shooting

Two people are recovering after a double shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County late Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. at a Texaco gas station on the 3900 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue in Clarkston.

Both victims were taken to Grady Hospital where one was last listed in critical condition. The other victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The shooter remains on the loose.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Clarkston Police.

