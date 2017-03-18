Two vehicle crash shuts down I-75 in Bartow County

A crash involving two trucks closed down the southbound lanes of I-75 near Cartersville in Bartow County on Saturday but the roadway has since reopened.

Not much is known about the crash but all lanes were blocked and a large backup was reported.

The roadway reopened around 12:45 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

