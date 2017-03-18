Man critically injured, two small children hurt in DUI crash

The driver in a crash that critically injured a man and sent two small children to the hospital has been charged with driving under the influence.

Johnathan Taylor has been charged with several drunk driving and reckless driving related offenses. He was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license and driving with an expired tag.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 60 or Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville.

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital. The two children, ages 5 months and 15 months, and one adult were treated and released. The other adult, identified as Taylor Palmer, is still in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

The roadway was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.