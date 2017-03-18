Elderly man killed in Gwinnett County house fire

A man is dead after fire ripped through his Gwinnett County home early Saturday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. at the home on the 500 block of Hoke OKelly Mill Road in unincorporated Loganville.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke billowing out of the structure. Firefighters were able to locate a man inside who was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville where he died a short time later.

Police say the man was elderly but his identity has yet to be released.

No one else was inside the home and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.