Elderly man killed in Gwinnett County house fire

Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
The black bear was seen in a parking lot near Relus Technologies at Technology Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Road.More >
Family of three rescued by Aviation Unit after being lost in Harbins Park.More >
The Gwinnett County Ethics Board is recommending a public reprimand for embattled Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
