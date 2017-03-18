YouTube sensation Auntie Fee dies after suffering massive heart attack

YouTube sensation Auntie Fee brought laughter to millions as she taught the world how to cook on a budget.

A week after suffering a heart attack, Fee's son made the announcement via social media that his mother had passed away.

Fee, whose real name is Felicia O’Dell, was placed on life support after suffering from a massive heart attack on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Fee's down to earth persona during her "budget-friendly" cooking segments not only brought her millions of views, but major TV appearances including Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Steve Harvey Show, Barbershop 3, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fee was 59 years old.

