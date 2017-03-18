Man shot, killed by Georgia State Patrol Trooper; GBI to investigate

It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
Tripp Halstead, the Jackson County boy who has endured several surgeries after a tree fell on him while he was playing outside his daycare facility has had another medical setback.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
