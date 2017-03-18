Man shot, killed by Georgia State Patrol Trooper; GBI to investigate

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in Polk County, Saturday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle attempted to elude law enforcement on Fish Creek Road. Troopers pursued the fleeing vehicle until it was stopped at the intersection of Collard Valley Road and Old Collard Valley Road.

Trooper Johnathan Mason made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jason Dennis Watkins, when the chase ended. Authorities say Mason shot Watkins after he accelerated the vehicle.

Watkins was taken to Polk County Hospital where he died.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident.

