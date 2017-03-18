Police: Husband fatally shoots wife in grocery store parking lot - CBS46 News

Police: Husband fatally shoots wife in grocery store parking lot

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation via Facebook Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation via Facebook
AUBURN, GA (CBS46) -

A man is in custody after police say he fatally shot his wife in a grocery store parking lot in Auburn, Georgia. 

According to police, Darrin Russell, 50, and his wife Dorothy Russell, 51, were involved in a domestic dispute in the Ingles parking lot on Atlanta Highway. Dorothy was found shot inside her vehicle.

Darrin was arrested an hour later after the shooting by Barrow County Sheriff's Office Deputies. He has been charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the incident.

