Police: Husband fatally shoots wife in grocery store parking lot

A man is in custody after police say he fatally shot his wife in a grocery store parking lot in Auburn, Georgia.

According to police, Darrin Russell, 50, and his wife Dorothy Russell, 51, were involved in a domestic dispute in the Ingles parking lot on Atlanta Highway. Dorothy was found shot inside her vehicle.

Darrin was arrested an hour later after the shooting by Barrow County Sheriff's Office Deputies. He has been charged with murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the incident.

