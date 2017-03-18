Big Warm Up on the Way - CBS46 News

Big Warm Up on the Way

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

After a very cold week last week, we are in for much warmer temperatures over the next few days. 

Spring officially arrives Monday at 6:28 a.m., and with it will come a string of warm days.

Monday through Wednesday, highs will reach 70 degrees, and temperatures will push 80 on Tuesday. 

    It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see.  You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.

    A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. 

     Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.

