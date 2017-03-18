Man wanted for aggravated child molestation in Doraville turns himself in to police

A man accused of molesting a 3-year-old child is in police custody after turning himself in early Sunday morning.

Doraville Police were searching for 38 year-old Rudy Martinez, who turned himself in around 9 a.m.

Martinez is charged with aggravated child molestation.

It is unclear when Martinez will appear in court.

