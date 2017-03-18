Man wanted for aggravated child molestation in Doraville turns himself in to police

Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.More >
Otto Warmbier, US student freed from North Korea, has died, family says in a statement released by Ohio hospital.More >
Tripp Halstead, the Jackson County boy who has endured several surgeries after a tree fell on him while he was playing outside his daycare facility has had another medical setback.More >
