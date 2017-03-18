Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Texas

A Southwest flight headed to Atlanta had to make an emergency landing in Texas.

Flight 118, scheduled to travel from Phoenix to Atlanta, had a pressurization issue which forced the pilots to initiate a controlled descent and divert to Amarillo, Texas.

The aircraft was taken out of service so mechanics on the ground could inspect it and make any necessary repairs.

Officials with Southwest Airlines released a statement which said "Our number one priority at Southwest Airlines is the Safety of our customers and employees. We apologize for the inconvenience this event created for our customers."

There were no injuries to the customers or the crew.

