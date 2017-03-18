Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Texas - CBS46 News

Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Texas

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
AMARILLO, TX (CBS46) -

A Southwest flight headed to Atlanta had to make an emergency landing in Texas.

Flight 118, scheduled to travel from Phoenix to Atlanta, had a pressurization issue which forced the pilots to initiate a controlled descent and divert to Amarillo, Texas.

The aircraft was taken out of service so mechanics on the ground could inspect it and make any necessary repairs. 

Officials with Southwest Airlines released a statement which said "Our number one priority at Southwest Airlines is the Safety of our customers and employees. We apologize for the inconvenience this event created for our customers."

There were no injuries to the customers or the crew.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One of metro Atlanta's worst eyesores still standing

    One of metro Atlanta's worst eyesores still standing

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:03:17 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see.  You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.

    More >

    It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see.  You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.

    More >

  • GSU professor to lead fight against eminent domain

    GSU professor to lead fight against eminent domain

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-06-19 10:02:06 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. 

    More >

    A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. 

    More >

  • Teen texts mom about bear moments before being mauled to death

    Teen texts mom about bear moments before being mauled to death

    A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska.A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

     Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.

    More >

     Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.

    More >
    •   