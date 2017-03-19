Boy battling cancer gets huge surprise from Clayton County Fire - CBS46 News

Boy battling cancer gets huge surprise from Clayton County Fire Department

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services Source: Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A young boy battling cancer only asked for a few patches from his local fire department but when he received a package in the mail, he was surprised beyond belief.

Dominic Alexander, 7, was diagnosed with Stage 3A Hodgkin's Lymphoma in February. He asked officials with the Clayton County Fire & Emergency Services to simply send him some patches and they definitely stepped up to brighten Dominic's day.

He received some t-shirts, hats, several patches and he even got a sweet fire helmet!

Watch the video of Dominic being surprised

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46