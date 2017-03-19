Legendary columnist Jimmy Breslin dies at age 86

Jimmy Breslin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author has died at the age of 86.

Several media outlets are reporting that Breslin passed away Sunday morning of complications from pneumonia.

He had been a newspaper reporter for the New York Daily News and contributed to several other publications in his career that spanned nearly a half century.

A hardnosed newsman, Breslin also campaigned for office in the 1960s and exposed the city's worst corruption scandal in decades in the 1980s. He once boasted that he was the best person ever to have a column in the news business.

Breslin's well-known work, "The Gang that Couldn't Shoot Straight," told the story of the Boston mob, and he wrote of his own life in his memoir "I Want to Thank My Brain for Remembering Me." He also corresponded with serial killer David Berkowitz, also known as the "Son of Sam".

Breslin also hosted a late night television show on ABC network in 1986 called "Jimmy Breslin's People".

He was a life long New Yorker.

