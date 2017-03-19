Estimated 9,000 at Publix Georgia Marathon and Half-Marathon

After weeks and months of training, it all came down to today. The Publix Georgia Marathon and Half Marathon began and ended at Centennial Olympic Park. Eager runners took on either 13.1 or 26.2 miles.

It was a cold and windy morning but runners powered through the cool, breezy conditions.

The weather made Curtis Ward's trek challenging.

"The wind kept blowing in my eyes so I kind of had my eyes closed during the race," he said.

Although the wind was an inconvenience, those CBS46 spoke with said they are proud of what they'd accomplished.

"I'll probably do another half again next year," said Kelly Johnson.

With the first day of spring tomorrow, athletes are looking forward to plenty of nice training days to come.

