Suspect flees on foot following police chase through two counties

Police are currently searching for a man who led them on a chase through the streets of two counties early Sunday morning.

The chase began in Henry County when officers pulled over a man who was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

The driver exited the highway in Fulton County with police in pursuit, driving through an apartment complex before continuing back onto I-75. Police performed a PIT maneuver near Cleveland Avenue and the fleeing driver's vehicle crashed into a guard rail before coming to rest.

The driver fled on foot and is currently on the run.

Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

