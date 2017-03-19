#FreeConeDay at Dairy Queen on the first day of spring - CBS46 News

#FreeConeDay at Dairy Queen on the first day of spring

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Source: Dairy Queen via Facebook Source: Dairy Queen via Facebook
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The first day of spring will be here Monday, and Dairy Queen wants us all to celebrate the change in season with a free ice cream cone.

#FreeConeDay will be celebrated at participating locations, and each customer is able to receive a free small vanilla cone March 20.

To find a location near you, click here.

