Georgia's turkey hunting season kicks off next weekend.

Turkey hunters have from March 25 through May 15 to bag the three gobblers allowed per hunter per season. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division says it expects this year's season to be stronger than last year.

All hunters must have valid licenses. Wildlife officials remind hunters who may venture onto private lands in pursuit of turkeys to get landowner permission beforehand.

Legal guns and archery equipment for turkey hunting are shotguns, any muzzle-loading firearm, longbow, crossbow or compound bow.

