Shemar Moore to return to "Criminal Minds" for season finale

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Shemar Moore left the hit CBS show "Criminal Minds" a year ago, but on Thursday he let his fans know he would be returning to the series.

Moore starred on the show for 11 seasons as FBI agent Derek Morgan.

The season 12 finale is set to air Wednesday, May 10.

