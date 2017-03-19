Flyer alleges mayoral candidate is mentally ill; Uses photo of man shot to death by police

Flyers mailed out to hundreds of voters Saturday have taken things way beyond normal attack ads.

In the flyer, Charles S. Hill, one of the mayoral candidates for the newly formed city of Stonecrest, is accused of being declared mentally ill by a licensed psychiatrist.

"This is a total and complete fabrication. I have no record of mental illness whatsoever," said Hill.

The flyer also targets Hill's father, and calls him an average optometrist.

"I think it is reprehensible that they would put my father on this flyer...Dr. Charles Hill MD...He is not an optometrist. He is an ophthalmologist," said Hill.

The flyer was sent out by a group called Blueprint to Restore DeKalb.

An image used in the flyer says Hill was confronted by police while walking naked around his apartment complex.

In small print below the photo, it clarifies the photo is of Anthony Hill, an unarmed Air Force veteran who was shot to death by DeKalb County Police as he walked naked around his DeKalb County Apartment complex.

Hill said he does not want to speculate who put out the flyer until he knows for sure. Monday morning, he issued a statement about the mailer, and announced he'd hold a press conference at 11 a.m.:

There are thousands of people living, here in DeKalb County, who struggle, yet live with mental health issues every day. Some are moms and dads, children, Aunts, and Uncles?—?some of them are neighbors?—?and they, like most of us, are good people with good hearts. They are heroes to us, and they should be celebrated, not mocked. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, a mailer was sent to many residents in the new City of Stonecrest, inaccurately portraying Charles Hill as suffering from mental illness. Also, this mailer maliciously includes a naked photo of deceased veteran Anthony Hill and tries to articulate a non-existing link between the two men. We are disgusted that anyone would use a fallen veteran’s image and medical history to augment their chances of winning a public office. Make no mistake, the person or persons, behind “Blueprint to Reform DeKalb,” the shadowy group with an address that doesn’t exist, and responsible for this flyer, believes their dirty trick would help them score cheap political points by attacking Charles Hill. But by mocking people who live and survive despite mental health struggles, they are attacking all of us?—?our friends and family members. We want to stress this mailer is totally inaccurate, non-factual, and in no way true. Also, we encourage the people that produced and distributed this deplorable mailer to take into consideration, we are all God’s children and those with mental disabilities or illnesses, especially our veterans, should never be used for political gain.

