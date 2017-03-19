Flyer alleges mayoral candidate is mentally ill; Uses photo of man shot to death by police

Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.More >
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.More >