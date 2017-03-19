Dead animals, "disgusting" conditions found on man's property in Conyers

Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.
