Train derailment leads to hours-long road closures in Winder

Chopper46 flies over the scene of a train derailment in Winder, GA, on Monday, March 20, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A train derailed at the corner of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road SE early Monday morning, March 20, 2017. (SOURCE: Google Maps)

A train derailment in Barrow County Monday morning left roads closed until the company that owned the trains could get the cars back on the track.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Bowman Mill Road in Winder, but CSX and DOT said the affected crossings would be closed for 5-10 hours today.

Trains are now moving again on an adjacent track, according to a spokesperson with CSX, however traffic is still being re-directed around work crews.

in a Facebook post around 2 a.m. on Monday, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the train went off the tracks. CSX, the operator of the train said there were no injuries and no hazmat spills as of early this morning.

The railroad crossing at Cash Road was blocked for an extended amount of time until CSX could get the cars back on track. Atlanta Highway between Hardigree Road and Jackson Trail in both directions will also be closed.

An earlier closure of the crossing at Bowman Mill Road was reopened Monday afternoon.

"We strongly recommend motorists avoid the area due to heavy delays throughout the day," Barrow County Sheriff's Office said.

