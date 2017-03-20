Two shot when home invader breaks into apartment of Decatur "Candy Lady"

Two people were shot at a home in Decatur, GA. Police said two men forced their way into the apartment. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Two people were shot when police said a man forced his way inside an apartment where a neighborhood "candy lady" lives early, Monday morning.

Police said the man got away with a jar of money.

Authorities said they are still looking for the home invader . The two people were shot near the Laurel Mill Apartments on Tregoney Drive in Decatur.

A man inside the apartment was shot in the chest and underwent surgery, Monday. A woman who tried to leave the apartment with her baby was shot in the foot as she tried to hop out of a back-room window, police said.

Police said it began when a man knocked on the door and asked for cigarettes, and the man forced his way inside. Investigators said he fought with the man inside before shooting him.

A neighbor told police they saw the perpetrator hide a gun near the complex and saw him come back to get it later. Police are still looking for him, but did not immediately release a description.

