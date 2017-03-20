Two shot when home invader breaks into apartment of Decatur "Candy Lady"

Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.More >
The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
A Hall County deputy was transported and later released from the hospital after being struck in the torso during a gunfire exchange.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
A California man killed his two children before taking his own life over Father’s Day weekend, according to police.More >
