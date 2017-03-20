Two shot when home invader breaks into apartment of Decatur "Can - CBS46 News

Two shot when home invader breaks into apartment of Decatur "Candy Lady"

Two people were shot at a home in Decatur, GA. Police said two men forced their way into the apartment. (SOURCE: WGCL) Two people were shot at a home in Decatur, GA. Police said two men forced their way into the apartment. (SOURCE: WGCL)
Two people were shot when police said a man forced his way inside an apartment where a neighborhood "candy lady" lives early, Monday morning.

Police said the man got away with a jar of money.

Authorities said they are still looking for the home invader .  The two people were shot near the Laurel Mill Apartments on Tregoney Drive in Decatur.

A man inside the apartment was shot in the chest and underwent surgery, Monday. A woman who tried to leave the apartment with her baby was shot in the foot as she tried to hop out of a back-room window, police said.

Police said it began when a man knocked on the door and asked for cigarettes, and the man forced his way inside.  Investigators said he fought with the man inside before shooting him.

A neighbor told police they saw the perpetrator hide a gun near the complex and saw him come back to get it later. Police are still looking for him, but did not immediately release a description.

  • Petite blonde woman robs Banks County bank

    Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.

  • 2 charged in death of missing 16-year-old

    The Alpharetta Police Department has charged two people in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith. Deri Bonaventura-Flores, 19, and Hali Karlan, 20, met with Smith at an Extended Stay hotel in Alpharetta on Tuesday.

  • Police locate mother who abandoned 4-year-old child at airport

    Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.

