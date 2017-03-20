Early voting begins in race to fill Georgia's 6th Congressional seat

Early voting begins Monday in a heated race to fill the 6th Congressional District seat formerly held by Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Voters may cast early, in-person votes starting Monday, March 27. Certain polling places also will be open on Saturday, April 8. Election Day for the special election is Tuesday, April 18, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The special election is likely to end in a run-off between the top two candidates.

Crowded field to fill 6th congressional district seat

Eighteen candidates are racing to fill Tom Price’s U.S. House seat in Georgia’s 6th district, which opened after Price resigned to become the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in February.

If no candidate receives at least 50 percent of the vote on April 18, the top two will advance to the runoff election on June 20.

Voting ID requirements in Georgia

All Georgia voters who vote in person (including voting early) must provide one of the following forms of ID:

Georgia driver's license

Georgia voter ID or other ID card issued by the State of Georgia, any other state, or the US government

Employee photo ID issued by the US government, Georgia government, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other Georgia government entity

US passport

US military photo ID

Student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school

Valid tribal photo ID

