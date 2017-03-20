One dead in Gwinnett County house fire

A Loganville-area man has died in a house fire.

Gwinnett fire spokesman Tommy Rutledge tells local media that the fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday by a relative living in a separate house on the same property. He says crews were hampered entering the one-story farmhouse because furniture and other items were blocking their way.

Search crews found the man unresponsive inside the home. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Rutledge estimated the man was in his 70s, but says privacy laws restricted him from revealing the man's name.

Investigators say the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical source. No one else was inside the home, and no other injuries were reported.

