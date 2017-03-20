Millsap, Bazemore to miss time for Hawks with knee injuries

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, front, reaches back for a loose ball as Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Denver. The Hawks won 109-108. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The struggling Atlanta Hawks got more bad news: All-Star forward Paul Millsap will miss at least two more games with a left knee injury, while guard Kent Bazemore is expected to miss at least a week with a bruised right knee.

The team updated its injury situation Sunday after losing its third straight game the previous night, getting blown out at home by Portland 113-97.

Millsap was a late scratch because of left knee tightness. He will definitely miss Monday night's game at Charlotte and Wednesday's contest at Washington.

Bazemore was injured with 5 1/2 minutes to go. An MRI showed a bone bruise that will require treatment before a re-evaluation in seven to 10 days. He definitely won't play against the Hornets and could miss up to six games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.