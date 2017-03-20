Robbery suspect takes iPhone, lottery ticket from victim

Sandy Springs Police are searching for a man they say stole an iPhone and lottery ticket from another man at a gas station.

The robbery took place March 8 at a Citgo gas station in the 5600 block of Roswell Road.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video exiting a dark grey Jeep. He walks up to the victim and takes his iPhone and lottery ticket. He then leaves the scene in the Jeep, heading north on Roswell Road.

If you recognize the suspect in the video, contact Detective Jon Williams at 770-551-3296 or Crime Stoppers of metro Atlanta.

