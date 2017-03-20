Man arrested for possession of child pornography

A man was arrested by investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office during a sexual exploitation of a child investigation.

Authorities arrested David Michael Bohannon, 27, March 18.

Investigators seized his computer June 16, 2016 after executing a search warrant at his residence. Analysis of his computer showed Bohannon had possessed and distributed photographs and videos of minor children (under the age of 16) engaged in sexual activity with an adult.

Bohannon was booked into the Hall County Jail.

The case is still under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

