Three candidates vie for Stonecrest mayoral seat

Voters in the newly formed city of Stonecrest will decide on the best person to fill the city's first mayoral seat Tuesday, March 21.

There are three candidates vying for the city's top seat which will represent more than 50,000 residents in Stonecrest.

The candidates include Douglas E. Favors II, Charles Hill II, and Jason Lary.

Douglas E. Favors? II

According to Douglas' Facebook page, he attended Georgia Southern University in 2001 and graduated in 2005 with a BBA in Marketing.

He obtained a Master of Leadership degree from Shorter University.

"I am running because I am not a politician, business as usual, or a traditional candidate," said Douglas. "My wife and I have discussed me running for mayor for years. My energy and abilities combined with my vision of a great Stonecrest are unmatched."

Charles Hill II

According to Hill's Facebook page, he has extensive business, residential/commercial land-development, and non-profit experience that will be utilized to stimulate economic development throughout the City of Stonecrest.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude in Political Science from Morehouse College in 2008, Master’s degree from Harvard University in 2012, and is currently a graduate student pursuing a Master's Degree at Yale University with a graduation date in the Spring of 2017.

Jason Lary

Lary's Facebook page says he is the founder of Stonecrest City Alliance and Stonecrest Yes.

Lary is a 25-year healthcare executive working for companies such as Johnson & Johnson, EMC and Kaiser Permanente.

To view the DeKalb County sample ballot, click here.

