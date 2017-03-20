Child dropped off at wrong daycare reunited with parents

A 3-year-old boy who was mistakenly dropped off at Globe's Daycare on Myrtle Drive has been reunited with his parents.

The boy's family tells CBS46 his grandmother accidentally took him to the wrong place and left in a hurry this morning.

There was some confusion immediately afterward when daycare workers first realized the boy didn't belong there, but he was too young to tell them what happened.

With the help of Atlanta Police, and local news media broadcasting the story, the boy's mother saw his picture and called the daycare.

She has since made arrangements to pick him up.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.