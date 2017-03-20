Atlanta Dream sign Darxia Morris to training camp contract

The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Darxia Morris to a training camp contract.

Morris, who originally signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks before the start of the 2014 WNBA season, played in four games with the Sparks. In 2015, she signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx.

The 5'8 guard out of UCLA started all 33 games for the Bruins her senior year averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 2011. She was honored with First-Team All-Pac-10 honors, Pac-10 All-Tournament and honorable mention Pac-10 All-Defensive honors after leading the Bruins to a 28-5 finish.

The Dream home opener is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 against the visiting Chicago Sky. Season and group tickets are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale April 2. For more information, visit atlantadream.net or call 877.977.7729.

