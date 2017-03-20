Second woman dies after homicide at Alpharetta hotel

Police say a second woman has died following a homicide in Alpharetta on Monday.

The incident occurred at Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta-Alpharetta in the 10000 block of Davis Drive.

Hotel management knocked on the door of the room because the occupants were supposed to check out, according to authorities. Hotel staff were trying to get a cleaning crew into the room.

When there was no response, police say management called them for a welfare check around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they found two women in the room. One woman, identified as 61 year-old Ruth Reissinger, was found dead. The other woman, 38 year-old Elizabeth Reissinger, was in critical condition.

Police originally said they were not sure if anyone else was involved in the incident, but said all indications at this point has lead them to believe this case is a murder-suicide..

A spokesperson with Alpharetta police later confirmed Reissinger died at the hospital.

The spokesperson also said "the investigation has led us to believe we had a victim and shooter located in the same room." Police say they are not looking for additional people in connection to the incident.

