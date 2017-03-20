1 killed, 5 injured in Cartersville accident

Officials say one person was killed and five were injured after an accident in Cartersville Sunday night.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 20 and Old Gilliam Springs Road.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima didn't stop at a stop sign when driving north on Old Gilliam Springs Road, and was hit by the driver of a Toyota 4Runner.

Of the four people in the Altima, the left-rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other three individuals were all flown to area hospitals. Their identities are provided below:

Driver: 17-year-old Amber Coker of Cartersville.

20-year-old Brice Henderson of Cartersville.

20-year-old Dustin Johnson of Cartersville.

Meanwhile, there were two people in the 4Runner and both were taken to the hospital. Their identities are provided below:

Driver: 57-year-old William Murphy of Cartersville.

60-year-old Valdilene Murphy of Cartersville.

Police say charges are pending following an investigation.

