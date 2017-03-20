2 men shot; suspect on the run

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting incident that involved two men.

The incident occurred in the area of the 700 block of Eloise Street.

According to police the suspect ran from the location.

One man was shot behind the ear and is alert, conscious and breathing.

