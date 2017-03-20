"The company you keep"

Opinions expressed during “Just A Minute” are not necessarily those of CBS46 News or its employees. If you want to comment, visit the page of the post you'd like to respond to to the left or reach us on Facebook. @CBS46.
Finally you can email us at justaminute@cbs46.com.
“Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997.More >
“Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997.More >
If you add a work requirement to the food stamp program a miracle happens, lots of people find jobs and get off food stamps.More >
If you add a work requirement to the food stamp program a miracle happens, lots of people find jobs and get off food stamps.More >
The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.More >
The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.More >
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum you should find this news very disturbing.More >
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum you should find this news very disturbing.More >
As President Trump prepares to build the “big beautiful” border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a new rallying cry emerges from opponents, it involves migrating wild animals.More >
As President Trump prepares to build the “big beautiful” border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a new rallying cry emerges from opponents, it involves migrating wild animals.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.More >
A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >