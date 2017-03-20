BBB: Millennials most likely to be scammed - CBS46 News

BBB: Millennials most likely to be scammed

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
(Source: AP) (Source: AP)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Surprising results are found in a new Better Business Bureau study about scams and the people who are most vulnerable to them.

You may think that senior citizens are most likely to lose money in a scam. But the BBB found that 18-to-24-year-olds are three times more likely than seniors to be scammed.

The study also found differences in scams involving men and women, and listed the top five scams. Better Call Harry has the details.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Air conditioning repair turns into class action settlement

    Air conditioning repair turns into class action settlement

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:07:15 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.

    More >

    How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.

    More >

  • Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable

    Neighbors to AT&T: Bury my cable

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:50:30 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.

    More >

    Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.

    More >

  • Listing or adopting pets online: What you need to know

    Listing or adopting pets online: What you need to know

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:47:29 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    More and more, people are going online to adopt or list a pet. Some sites are reputable. But scammers may lurk on other sites, posting cute pictures, while taking your money without delivering any pets. Better Call Harry has advice before you post.

    More >

    More and more, people are going online to adopt or list a pet. Some sites are reputable. But scammers may lurk on other sites, posting cute pictures, while taking your money without delivering any pets. Better Call Harry has advice before you post.

    More >
    •   