BBB: Millennials most likely to be scammed

Surprising results are found in a new Better Business Bureau study about scams and the people who are most vulnerable to them.

You may think that senior citizens are most likely to lose money in a scam. But the BBB found that 18-to-24-year-olds are three times more likely than seniors to be scammed.

The study also found differences in scams involving men and women, and listed the top five scams. Better Call Harry has the details.

