Neighbors complain about noise coming from UPS facility

Just beyond a few trees on Eaglerock Drive in DeKalb County, some 50 yards away is Phillip King’s neighbor, and he says a noisy one at that.

“It’s ear piercing and over time it feels like torture after a while because it just never stops,” King said.

King hears banging and beeping all day and night. And he’s not alone.

LaToya Johnson can hear the constant sounds from the UPS distribution center as well. Even from inside her home on Eaglerock Drive.

“I feel like I can’t enjoy my home,” Johnson said. “Normally I’m up until 3 or 4 in the morning because I hear the crashes. We’ve relocated our bedroom from the back of the house to the front to try to give an extra buffer and it’s still loud.”

Johnson said several residents have complained to UPS even though the shipping company has been located on Plesantdale Road long before they moved in the neighborhood.

“We’ve met with UPS on several occasions. They’ve turned down their beepers to 87 dB which is still 17 dB above the county ordinance during the day,” Johnson said.

The county cited UPS for violating the noise ordinance three months ago because the sound level exceeded 70 db. While not scientific, CBS46 registered sounds as high as 87 dB in King’s backyard.

“It will bounce as they run through in a hurry and that to me sounds like the doors opening and closing on the shop,” King said.

“What we’re asking for them to do is do a noise study. Have a professional company come out, do a noise study and have a professional tell you for here this is what will alleviate the issue,” Johnson said.

So while UPS has made attempts to be a good neighbor, some say they haven’t done enough.

UPS sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the matter.

UPS has had our hub operation off Pleasantdale Road in a zoned industrial/commercial area for 40 years. It was first built in 1977 and then had a major expansion in 1985. It’s a 24x7 operation for both tractor trailer movement, package processing and the dispatch of the familiar brown trucks for local package delivery. There are safety requirements as you’ve noted to honk horns or beepers for the tractors or what we call shifters as they move trailers around the yard and on and off loading doors. DeKalb Commissioner Nancy Jester and her new Chief of Staff Mike Davis have been helpful to bring UPS together several times with residential neighbors over the past year to hear concerns. Most recently at an early January meeting, we received positive feedback from many folks who appreciated actions we’ve taken and acknowledgment that newer homeowners may not have assessed activity in the area when they were visiting properties. In the past year, UPS has ·adjusted the shifter warning beepers to the lowest level allowed for safety ·enhanced shifter and driver training ·reinforced protocols with new signage to only use the horn for backing requirements, turn off beam lights while waiting and assure trailers at a proper height so there is no drag to cause noise (see attached image of sign) ·converted light poles to new LED down-facing fixtures ·planted additional fast-growing Leyland Cypress across property line ·notified neighborhoods of specific periods of construction. We presented these actions to the County to show multiple efforts to engage with neighbors and work to address their concerns.

