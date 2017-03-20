Police: Man shoots self in head in East Point

Police say a man turned a gun on himself in East Point on Monday.

The incident was originally reported to CBS46 by a viewer on Facebook.

A spokesperson with East Point police say they were called to the 3200 block of Desert Drive after 1 p.m. in response to a suspicious person with a gun.

Police say when they arrived, they saw the man and advised him to drop his gun. Instead, he shot himself in the head, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson said no officers fired their weapons, adding that they weren't sure of the man's condition.

