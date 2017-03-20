Wanted man shot at deputies after facing arrest

Officials say a man opened fire on Los Angeles sheriff's deputies in the parking lot of their station after they tried to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Sheriff's officials say in a statement Monday afternoon that the 47-year-old man was wanted for a felony sex crime.

They say the man walked into the sheriff's station in Temple City, about 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles, and told a deputy he wanted to register as a sex offender.

The statement says the man ran out of the station when deputies tried to take him into custody.

Officials say deputies chased him outside and the man hopped into his car and grabbed a shotgun. A gunfight then ensued.

After a short standoff, the man was found dead inside his car. Investigators believe the man took his own life.

