4 kids, 6 adults taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Atlanta

Police say four children and six adults were taken to the hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

They were rushed to the hospital after being found at a home on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

It's still not clear what led to the house filling up with carbon monoxide, but by the time firefighters got to the scene and checked it with their instruments, they knew they had to get everybody out of the home fast.

"I know one lady who was sitting right there with her head hanging down," said a witness. "Everybody else was sitting over there on the porch and I saw the paramedics check the young lady there and the lady of the house."

The neighborhood is full of older homes, many with older residents who may not be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide. The gas is produced by common household appliances, and when they're not properly vented can build up, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning, also known as the silent killer.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control, an average of 430 deaths occur each year from carbon monoxide poisoning. Because it's colorless and odorless, it can be difficult to know it's building up to dangerous levels.

All the victims in this incident were last listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.