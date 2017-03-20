Fact check: Atlanta marks notable 4-week streak without homicide

Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Midtown Alliance is working to extend 15th Street from West Peachtree to Williams Street.More >
Midtown Alliance is working to extend 15th Street from West Peachtree to Williams Street.More >
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing three vehicles from an auction facility in Fairburn.More >
Police are looking for three men accused of stealing three vehicles from an auction facility in Fairburn.More >
Fulton County is taking steps to relieve homeowners who received higher tax assessments this year. Commission chairman John Eaves says his board has unanimously voted to rescind this year's tax assessments.More >
Fulton County is taking steps to relieve homeowners who received higher tax assessments this year. Commission chairman John Eaves says his board has unanimously voted to rescind this year's tax assessments.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
City of Atlanta crews will repair a water valve at the intersection of Peachtree Road NE and Piedmont Road NE, Wednesday night.More >
City of Atlanta crews will repair a water valve at the intersection of Peachtree Road NE and Piedmont Road NE, Wednesday night.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >