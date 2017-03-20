Police: 3 hospitalized after driver tries to beat train at railroad crossing

Police say three people were hospitalized after a driver tried to beat a train at a railroad crossing in Haralson County.

The incident occurred at a railroad crossing on Liner Road.

The driver was not successful, and the rear corner of the Ford Fusion was hit by the train.

Police say the driver of the Fusion and two passengers were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

